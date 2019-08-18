Travis (hamstring) had one reception for a 24-yard touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss to Cleveland.

It was Ross' first game since suffering a torn ACL in the final week of the 2018 preseason. His return had been delayed by missing the first preseason game due to a hamstring injury. While Ross looks fully healthy, he still faces an uphill battle to secure a roster spot behind Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.

