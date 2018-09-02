Colts' Ross Travis: Shifts to IR
The Colts placed Travis (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Travis was going to have trouble making the squad anyway, as the team had four tight ends on the roster. The third-year pro has 10 receptions for 91 yards and zero touchdowns through 21 NFL games.
