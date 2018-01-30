Colts' Ross Travis: Totals 76 receiving yards
Travis caught seven passes for 76 yards in 15 games with the Chiefs and Colts in 2017.
Travis played 11 games with Kansas City prior to being waived and subsequently claimed by Indianapolis. The 25-year-old caught two passes for 33 yards in four games with the Colts and will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2018.
More News
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...