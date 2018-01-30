Play

Travis caught seven passes for 76 yards in 15 games with the Chiefs and Colts in 2017.

Travis played 11 games with Kansas City prior to being waived and subsequently claimed by Indianapolis. The 25-year-old caught two passes for 33 yards in four games with the Colts and will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2018.

