Travis had two receptions for 33 yards on two targets in Thursday's loss to Denver.

Travis saw increased playing time on offense (10 snaps) with Brandon Williams suffering a concussion. It's possible he could be given a larger role in the offense with Williams' injury and since it may have taken him a few weeks to learn the play book after joining the Colts in late November after being released by the Chiefs.

