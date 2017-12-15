Colts' Ross Travis: Two receptions in Thursday's loss
Travis had two receptions for 33 yards on two targets in Thursday's loss to Denver.
Travis saw increased playing time on offense (10 snaps) with Brandon Williams suffering a concussion. It's possible he could be given a larger role in the offense with Williams' injury and since it may have taken him a few weeks to learn the play book after joining the Colts in late November after being released by the Chiefs.
