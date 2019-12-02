Travis had two receptions for 31 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

It's notable that Travis got the start at TE in a two-TE formation over Mo Alie-Cox. While he played on just 12 snaps compared to Mo Alie-Cox's 15 snaps, Travis went out for a pass on 12 snaps compared to three for Alie-Cox. Travis could continue to get a few targets per game if Chester Rogers, T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell all remain out with injuries.