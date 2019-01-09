Grant (toe) did not practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Grant sat out last week's wild-card win over the Texans, and continues to nurse a lingering toe injury. The depth wideout will have one more opportunity to practice on Thursday, but appears to be trending towards missing Saturday's divisional-round tilt against the Chiefs. If Grant is unable to go, Zach Pascal and Daurice Fountain could benefit from slightly increased snaps.

