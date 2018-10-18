Colts' Ryan Grant: Absent from practice
Grant (ankle) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Grant's absence from both of the team's first two practices of the week is cushioned by T.Y. Hilton's (hamstring) return to the field, as the Colts' top wideout logged a full session Wednesday and was in uniform again Thursday. Even if Grant is able to shake off the ankle issue and play Sunday against the Bills, Hilton's availability for the contest would likely hinder Grant's involvement in the passing game to some extent. Grant was targeted 14 times while Hilton sat out the past two weeks, notching eight receptions for 82 yards.
