Grant has received the most work as the No. 2 wide receiver in the first week of training camp, but he's not very far ahead of Chester Rogers, 1070 am ESPN Indianapolis reports.

Grant, Rogers and Deon Cain are the leading candidates for the No. 2 and No. 3 role which look wide open at the moment. The No. 2 and No. 3 receivers could have significant increased fantasy value in Indy's offense compared to last season with Andrew Luck increasingly looking ready for the start of the regular season.