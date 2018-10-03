Colts' Ryan Grant: Could step up sans Hilton
Grant and Chester Rogers will serve as the Colts' top two wide receivers while T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) is held out for Thursday's game in New England, ESPN.com's Mike Wells reports.
Despite playing more than 70 percent of the snaps every week this season, Grant has accounted for just 12.3 percent of his team's target total, averaging 4.5 catches for 47 yards on 5.8 chances per game. He doesn't offer a ton of upside as a possession receiver, but there's a clear opportunity for volume in a matchup that likely will force Andrew Luck to chuck the ball around once again.
