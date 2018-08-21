Grant saw action on 34 snaps on offense in Monday's 20-19 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Though Grant did not haul in either of his two targets Monday, he was in the Colts' starting lineup. Grant is currently a favorite to remain there come Week 1 and thus set to work as the team's No. 2 wideout opposite T.Y. Hilton (shoulder). It's a context that could yield fantasy dividends for Grant investors if QB Andrew Luck -- who is bouncing back from a lingering shoulder issue -- is able to find his pre-injury groove.