Colts' Ryan Grant: Draws start at wideout Monday
Grant saw action on 34 snaps on offense in Monday's 20-19 preseason loss to the Ravens.
Though Grant did not haul in either of his two targets Monday, he was in the Colts' starting lineup. Grant is currently a favorite to remain there come Week 1 and thus set to work as the team's No. 2 wideout opposite T.Y. Hilton (shoulder). It's a context that could yield fantasy dividends for Grant investors if QB Andrew Luck -- who is bouncing back from a lingering shoulder issue -- is able to find his pre-injury groove.
