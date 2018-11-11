Grant (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is expected to suit up, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Grant has missed the Colts' last two games with the ankle injury, but a Week 9 bye proved timely in helping the wideout avoid any further absences. After turning in limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Grant upgraded to full participation Friday, which likely cleared up most of the lingering concern about his health. Expect Grant to reclaim his usual duties as the Colts' top option in the slot, a role that translated to 26 receptions for 270 yards and a touchdown over Indianapolis' first six contests.