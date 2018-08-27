Grant had one reception for 17 yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.

Grant and Rogers had the same number of snaps on offense as it's not exactly clear how the playing time will be divided among wide receivers after T.Y. Hilton. By all accounts Grant won the No. 2 receiver role in training camp, but had just one reception in three preseason games.

