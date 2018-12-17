Grant caught both his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys.

Grant actually finished second among Colts' wide receivers in both catches and yards -- trailing only T.Y. Hilton -- despite playing the fewest offensive snaps (17). The 27-year-old saw all his action in the first half as Indianapolis went run heavy with 30 rushing attempts after halftime. The snap total was Grant's lowest of the season as he has only seven receptions for 55 yards in the last six games.