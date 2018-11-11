Colts' Ryan Grant: In uniform Sunday
Grant (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
In his return to action, Grant -- who last suited up in Week 6 -- will look to reclaim a key role in the Colts offense behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton. He has fellow wideouts Chester Rogers and Dontrelle Inman to contend with in terms of snaps and targets, but once up fully up to speed, Grant could carve out a degree of utility in deeper PPR formats.
