Grant had two receptions for 15 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

While Grant started at wide receiver, he played just 24 snaps as playing time and targets were evenly distributed among the wideouts after T.Y. Hilton. Zach Pascal played 24 snaps on offense, Chester Rogers played 21 snaps and Dontrelle Inman played 29 snaps. As a result of the Colts evenly distributing the ball, it's hard to put much faith in Grant's weekly production despite his status as a starter. He has just four targets the past two games after his return from injury and with signing of Inman in mid-October.