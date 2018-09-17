Grant had two receptions for 30 yards on two targets in Sunday's win at Washington.

Grant didn't repeat the heavy usage of Week 1 (eight receptions and nine targets), but he still played the second most snaps on offense (43 snaps) of a receiver after T.Y. Hilton (55). He also played significantly more snaps than third receiver Chester Rogers (26 snaps) even though Rogers had three receptions. Grant still looks like the No. 2 option, but no receiver after Hilton had more than three receptions Sunday.