Colts' Ryan Grant: Lack of action Thursday
Grant did not have a reception and was not targeted in Thursday's preseason win at Seattle. However, he did work with the first-team offense as the No. 2 receiver.
We wouldn't read too much into his lack of stats in Thursday's game. He began the game out wide as the No. 2 receiver and all reports in training camp indicate he's got a solid lead on the role. With Andrew Luck looking healthy, Grant could be a sleeper as one of Luck's primary targets.
