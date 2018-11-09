Grant (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

After being limited Wednesday and Thursday, Grant -- who last played Oct. 14 -- logged a full practice session Friday. He's therefore trending toward active status as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches. Once he's fully up to speed, Grant has a chance to reclaim a key role in the Indy offense behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton, but if he suits up Sunday, he'll have fellow receivers Chester Rogers and Dontrelle Inman to contend with in terms of snaps and targets.

