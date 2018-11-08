Grant (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Grant missed two games after hurting his ankle back on Oct. 14, but back-to-back practice appearances have him trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Once he re-proves his health, Grant has a chance to reclaim a key role behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton, but if he is in uniform Sunday, he'll have to contend out of the gate for snaps/targets with Chester Rogers and Dontrelle Inman.

