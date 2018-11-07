Colts' Ryan Grant: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Grant (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Grant, who hurt his ankle back on Oct. 14, subsequently missed the first two games of his NFL career, but his return to practice following the Colts' bye has the 27-year-old trending toward a possible return to action Sunday against the Jaguars. In his last two full outings Grant combined for 11 catches on 116 targets for 122 yards. Once he's able to re-prove his health, Grant should reclaim a starting slot in an Indy offense helmed by Andrew Luck, whose 23 TD passes (in eight games) are second in the league behind Patrick Mahomes, who has tossed 29 scores.
