Grant (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Grant hurt his ankle back on Oct. 14 and subsequently missed the first two games of his NFL career. With his return to practice following the Colts' bye week, the 27-year-old is trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Jaguars. In his last two full outings, Grant combined for 11 catches on 116 targets for 122 yards. Once he proves he's healthy again, Grant should reclaim a starting slot in an Indianapolis offense helmed by Andrew Luck, whose 23 touchdown passes are second in the league behind the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (29).

