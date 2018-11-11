Grant caught his only target for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 29-26 win over the Jaguars.

Grant played for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 6 and was clearly eased back into the action. He finished tied for eighth on the team in targets and could only manage a short gain on the only ball thrown his way. Grant played a sizable role earlier in the season, but it's unclear just how much he'll be used now that Andrew Luck's full complement of weapons is available. He'll look to get more involved next Sunday against the Titans.