Colts' Ryan Grant: Makes one catch in return
Grant caught his only target for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 29-26 win over the Jaguars.
Grant played for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 6 and was clearly eased back into the action. He finished tied for eighth on the team in targets and could only manage a short gain on the only ball thrown his way. Grant played a sizable role earlier in the season, but it's unclear just how much he'll be used now that Andrew Luck's full complement of weapons is available. He'll look to get more involved next Sunday against the Titans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10