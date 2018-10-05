Grant brought in six of nine targets for 58 yards in the Colts' 38-24 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.

With both T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and Jack Doyle (hip) sidelined, it was up to Grant and Chester Rogers to take on a large portion of the workload in the passing game against the Patriots. The veteran wideout did his part, posting a season high in both receptions and targets. Grant's 9.7 YPC was his lowest of the season thus far, but he's now seen his targets climb over those of the previous game for three straight weeks. He'll llook to continue offering serviceable PPR production against the Jets in Week 6.