Colts' Ryan Grant: Misses another practice
Grant (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.
Grant is thus trending toward inactive status Sunday against the Raiders. If that ends up being the case, T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers would head the Colts' Week 8 wideout corps, with Dontrelle Inman and Zach Pascal candidates to see added snaps in the team's passing offense this weekend.
