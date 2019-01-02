Grant (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

Grant was injured during Sunday's 33-17 win over Tennessee and has now been listed as a non-participant back-to-back days. Meanwhile, Zach Pascal (knee) and Dontrelle Inman both managed limited practices Wednesday, putting themselves on track to play in Saturday's playoff game at Houston. Inman, Pascal, Chester Rogers and T.Y. Hilton (ankle) each played more than half the snaps on offense in Week 17, with only the latter landing above 62 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories