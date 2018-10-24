Grant (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Grant's status for Sunday's game against the Raiders thus remains cloudy with the wideout having yet to resume taking contact. If Grant is forced to miss a second straight contest, Dontrelle Inman and Zach Pascal could both be in store for elevated roles alongside T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers.

