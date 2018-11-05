Grant (ankle) isn't practicing Monday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

A bye week apparently didn't give Grant enough time to make a full recovery, but he'll still have three or four more chances to practice before the Colts host the Jaguars on Sunday. Another absence would provide a nice opportunity for Dontrelle Inman, who caught six of seven targets for 52 yards while handling a 74 percent snap share in a Week 8 win over the Raiders.

