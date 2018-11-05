Colts' Ryan Grant: Not practicing at start of week
Grant (ankle) isn't practicing Monday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
A bye week apparently didn't give Grant enough time to make a full recovery, but he'll still have three or four more chances to practice before the Colts host the Jaguars on Sunday. Another absence would provide a nice opportunity for Dontrelle Inman, who caught six of seven targets for 52 yards while handling a 74 percent snap share in a Week 8 win over the Raiders.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9