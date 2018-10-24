Colts' Ryan Grant: Not spotted at practice
Grant (ankle) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Grant's status for Sunday's game against the Raiders is thus cloudy and if he is forced to miss his second straight contest, T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers would continue to head the Colts' wideout corps in Week 8.
