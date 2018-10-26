Colts' Ryan Grant: Ruled out this week
Grant (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
With Grant out , T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers are in line to head the Colts' Week 8 wideout corps, with Dontrelle Inman and Zach Pascal candidates to see added snaps in the team's passing offense this weekend.
