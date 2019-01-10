Grant (toe) won't play in Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Grant, who missed last Saturday's wild-card contest, didn't have a significant target share down the stretch during the regular season, so his absence is more of a hit to the Colts' depth at wideout than it is to fantasy players. T.Y. Hilton (ankle), Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger) and Chester Rogers are in line lead team's receiving corps this weekend.