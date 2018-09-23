Grant nabbed three of four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles.

Grant slipped past his defender and connected with Andrew Luck in the back of the end zone on a game-tying five-yard fade late in the first quarter. It was a welcome bit of good news for Grant who, after being targeted nine times in Week 1, has seen just six passes in the following two weeks. It'll be interesting to see how Grant's role evolves as Luck's health presumably improves in the coming weeks. On one hand, a healthier Luck is better for the Colts as a whole. On the other, the short passes Luck has focused on early on play more to Grant's strengths than fellow receiver T.Y. Hilton's. We'll get a better idea next week with a tough divisional matchup against Houston.