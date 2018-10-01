Grant nabbed five of seven targets for 64 yards Sunday in the Colts' 37-34 overtime loss to the Texans.

Though T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) played less than half of the Colts' offensive snaps, Grant didn't benefit much from the absence, as Nos. 3 and 4 wideouts Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal instead saw double-digit targets in the shootout. Thanks to his team playing from behind for most of the contest, however, Grant still managed a season-best yardage total while Indianapolis called 66 passing plays against 17 runs. The rough state of the Colts' ground game could lead to another shootout Thursday against the Patriots, but even a more slightly balanced offensive attack would render Grant a low-upside fantasy option.