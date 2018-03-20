Grant (ankle) is signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Grant had his four-year, $29 million contract with the Ravens voided by a failed physical, though many have speculated that Baltimore simply had buyer's remorse and preferred to sign a more proven player in Michael Crabtree. The 2014 fifth-round pick enjoyed a breakout of sorts in Washington last season, catching 45 of 65 targets for 573 yards (8.8 YPT) and four scores, besting his reception, yardage and touchdown totals from the previous three years combined. Grant did hurt his ankle in Week 14, but he's yet to miss a game since entering the league. He profiles as the likely No. 2 wideout for the receiver-needy Colts, though other moves in free agency and/or the draft could change that outlook before Week 1. Assuming Andrew Luck (shoulder) is healthy, Grant will be in a good situation for a player looking to establish his value before hitting the open market again next offseason. He passed his end-of-season physical with the Redskins and has already passed a physical for the Colts.