Grant caught eight of nine targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

Grant was Andrew Luck's target of choice underneath, with none of his gains going for more than 13 yards. Indianapolis aired it out 53 times in this one, so it's fair to question whether this workload is sustainable for Grant. That being said, he seems to have emerged as the team's second-best wide receiver after T.Y. Hilton.