Grant (toe) is listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

Grant suffered the injury during Sunday's 33-17 win over Tennessee, finishing with one catch for four yards on seven snaps. He saw just five targets and 45 snaps the previous two weeks, seemingly falling to fourth or fifth on the depth chart at wide receiver. An absence for Saturday's playoff game against Houston would leave a few more snaps for Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.

