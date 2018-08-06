Grant has started to separate himself from the pack in training camp and has become the clear leader for the No. 2 WR role, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Grant, Chester Rogers, Deon Cain and K.J. Brent are the leading candidates for the No. 2 and No. 3 roles, which remain in flux during the preseason as it's a wide open battle. However, Grant appears to have the lead for the No. 2 job ahead of Thursday's first preseason game.