Grant (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Grant's target share of late hasn't been significant, so this news doesn't have much fantasy impact. In his absence this weekend, T.Y. Hilton (ankle), Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger), Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal (knee) are in line to head the Colts' wideout corps.