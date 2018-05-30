Grant was working as the team's No. 2 wideout during Wednesday's OTAs, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Chester Rogers was initially considered the favorite to earn the No. 2 role opposite T.Y. Hilton, but it appears Grant may have moved ahead of him in the pecking order. There is still a lot of time before the regular season begins and the Colts have a number of players to get a look at during the preseason, but Grant has put himself in a good position for reps in the early going.