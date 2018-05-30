Colts' Ryan Grant: Working as No. 2 receiver
Grant was working as the team's No. 2 wideout during Wednesday's OTAs, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Chester Rogers was initially considered the favorite to earn the No. 2 role opposite T.Y. Hilton, but it appears Grant may have moved ahead of him in the pecking order. There is still a lot of time before the regular season begins and the Colts have a number of players to get a look at during the preseason, but Grant has put himself in a good position for reps in the early going.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Elite RB picks
CBS Sports Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg identifies the 12 elite running backs for 2018
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...