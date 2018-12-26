Hewitt (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

Hewitt's status for Sunday's pivotal winner-take-all tilt with Tennessee seems largely up in the air at this point in time. Should he return to practice later this week, that would mark a good sign moving forward. For now, it's closer to 50-50 odds. The Colts are dealing with injuries to Eric Ebron (concussion) and Jack Doyle (torso), so Hewitt's availability has taken on a larger significance than usual circumstances would dictate.

More News
Our Latest Stories