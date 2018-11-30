Hewitt (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hewitt practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday but was able to end the week with a full practice Friday. The Stanford product is one of four tight ends listed on the injury report, and that doesn't even include Jack Doyle, who was placed on injured reserve Monday after requiring emergency surgery on his kidney. Mo Alie-Cox (calf) is the only tight end on the active roster that has already been declared out for Sunday.