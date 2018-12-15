Hewitt (ribs) was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hewitt initially popped up on the injury report after registering a full practice Friday. Even though he practiced in full, he must've received medical treatment for his ribs injury. Hewitt didn't carry an injury designation on the injury report Friday, however, so his sudden downgrade comes with some concern. If Hewitt isn't able to play, Mo Alie-Cox (calf) would likely see an increase in snaps if he can make his return after missing the last three games -- otherwise, Eric Ebron would be the only healthy tight end for the Colts.