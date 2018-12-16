Hewitt (ribs) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.

Hewitt recorded a full practice Friday but still ended up on the injury report. The 27-year-old has overcome his minor issue and is ready to go as the Colts No. 3 tight end. That spot in the lineup gives Hewitt little fantasy upside, especially since the Cowboys have yielded just six touchdowns to tight ends this year.

