Hewitt (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hewitt's ability to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday is a step in the right direction, given that he didn't suit up for a single practice last week. The depth tight end has missed three straight games due to a lingering ankle issue, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars remains up in the air. With Eric Ebron (back), Erik Swoope (knee) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf) all nursing injuries, Hewitt could be in line for a notable workload if he's able to play Week 13.

