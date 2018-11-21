Colts' Ryan Hewitt: Not practicing Wednesday
Hewitt (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Hewitt continues to nurse a knee injury which has caused him to miss two straight games. The depth tight end's availability for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins appears to be in legitimate question.
