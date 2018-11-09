Hewitt (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Hewitt sustained the ankle injury during Week 8 against the Raiders or at some point during the Colts' bye as he was unable to practice this week. The 27-year-old has been targeted once this season as he is typically utilized as a blocker. Mo Alie-Cox will serve as the Colts' No. 3 tight end with Erik Swoope (knee) also ruled out.

