Hewitt (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hewitt was able to return to practice as a limited participant Thursday, but will have to looks towards Week 12 for his potential return. Mo Alie-Cox is set to serve as the Colts' No. 3 tight end behind Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron, since Erik Swoope (knee) was also ruled out.