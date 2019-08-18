Colts' Ryan Kelly: Back in action
Kelly (shoulder) was able to suit up for 19 offensive snaps during Saturday's preseason game against the Browns.
Kelly sustained a shoulder injury at some point in early August, that had kept him sidelined from team work. The fact that he was back healthy for the second preseason game suggests that the 26-year-old will assume his usual role as the starting center for Week 1 against the Chargers.
