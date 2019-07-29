Colts' Ryan Kelly: Clear of knee issue
Kelly (knee) lined up as the starting center during the Colts' 11-on-11 drills Monday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Kelly was removed from the divisional-round loss against the Chiefs in January with a knee injury, but he's all set to go as training camp gets underway. The 26-year-old started 12 games at center for the Colts last season and is once again primed to serve in that role.
