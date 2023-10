Kelly has cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against Tennessee, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 30-year-old missed the Colts' last two games with a concussion suffered during the team's Week 2 win over Houston, but it seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. Kelly's return is big for Indianapolis, as he received second-team All-Pro honors and made three Pro Bowls from 2019-2021.