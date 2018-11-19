Kelly (knee) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

Coach Frank Reich said that he's "not ready to put a 'week-to-week' status on [Kelly's injury] yet," but that "he could miss a little time." Kelly sustained a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Titans, and will receive an MRI on Monday. If Kelly does remain sidelined for any amount of time, expect Evan Boehm to slot into the starting lineup.